Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Afghanistan on Tuesday: FO

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, will lead a delegation to Kabul for a one-day official visit on 29th November and will hold political dialogue with the Afghan interim government, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday.

According to the FO press release, "bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and matters related to regional security will be discussed."

The visit will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.

FO statement noted that as a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for the economic prosperity of Afghan men, women, and children.