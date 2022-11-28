Intra-day update: rupee drops marginally against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, declining 0.01% in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.96, a depreciation of Re0.02 during intra-day trading.

During the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable and fell 0.34% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar moved to quell nerves over the country’s upcoming payment obligations.

The rupee lost value in four of the five sessions, but remained within the 223 level as restrictions imposed over import payments, opening of letters of credit, and foreign-currency carrying limits on travelers meant the currency stayed administratively under control.

In a development that took markets by surprise, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP on Friday raised the key interest rate by 100bps, taking it to 16%, the highest since 1998-1999 when it stood at 16.5%.

The MPC felt it was prudent to increase the policy rate from previous level of 15% to 16% as inflationary pressures have proven to be stronger than expected. The SBP projected inflation in FY23 to arrive in range of 21%-23%.

The dollar gained broadly on Monday as protests against COVID restrictions in China stoked uncertainty and dented sentiment, sending the yuan sliding and pushing nervous investors toward the safe-haven greenback.

The COVID protests have flared across China and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in Urumqi in the country’s far west, with hundreds of demonstrators and police clashing in Shanghai on Sunday night.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was down 0.08% at 106.25, but off its recent three-month low of 105.30.

Oil futures, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns.

This is an intra-day update