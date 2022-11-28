AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
AVN 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.45%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.14%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.85%)
FCCL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.75%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.89%)
FNEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
GGGL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.79%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.29%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.68%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.44%)
OGDC 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.01%)
PAEL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.27%)
TRG 144.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.01%)
UNITY 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.48%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -57.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 15,972 Decreased By -324.9 (-1.99%)
KSE100 42,445 Decreased By -459 (-1.07%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -170.2 (-1.08%)
Hong Kong stocks dive more than 3% at open

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2022 10:23am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened sharply lower Monday as traders were spooked by protests across China at the weekend fuelled by anger over the country’s strict policies aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.26 percent, or 573.35 points, to 17,000.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.50 percent, or 46.40 points, to 3,055.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.54 percent, or 30.47 points, to 1,953.71.

Hong Kong stocks finish week with loss

Hundreds of people took to the streets of China’s major cities on Sunday as the hardline virus response stokes public frustration, with many growing weary of snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and mass testing campaigns.

Hong Kong shares

