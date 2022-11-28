AGL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.28%)
ANL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
AVN 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-4%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.31%)
EFERT 80.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.93%)
EPCL 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.69%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.6%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.96%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.41%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.51%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.81%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.17%)
LOTCHEM 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.8%)
MLCF 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-8.28%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.5%)
PAEL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.4%)
PRL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.03%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.39%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.68%)
TPLP 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.06%)
TREET 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.74%)
TRG 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-3.02%)
UNITY 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.72%)
WAVES 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -118.2 (-2.73%)
BR30 15,736 Decreased By -560.1 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,005 Decreased By -898.9 (-2.1%)
KSE30 15,471 Decreased By -334.5 (-2.12%)
Hong Kong, China stocks hit by protests

AFP Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 01:47pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Chinese shares kicked the week off with steep losses Monday as the mainland was rocked by protests against strict zero-Covid policies and calling for more political freedoms.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.57 percent, or 275.64 points, to 17,297.94.

Hong Kong stocks finish week with loss

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.75 percent, or 23.14 points, to 3,078.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.51 percent, or 10.11 points, to 1,974.07.

