Hong Kong, China stocks hit by protests

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Chinese shares kicked the week off with steep losses Monday as the mainland was rocked by protests against strict zero-Covid policies and calling for more political freedoms.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.57 percent, or 275.64 points, to 17,297.94.

Hong Kong stocks finish week with loss

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.75 percent, or 23.14 points, to 3,078.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.51 percent, or 10.11 points, to 1,974.07.