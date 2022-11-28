AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
Indian rupee seen lower at open on yuan-led losses on Asian currencies

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 10:13am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open lower versus the dollar on Monday as protests in China against COVID restrictions dented demand for Asian currencies and shares.

The rupee is tipped to around 81.85 per US dollar in early trades, against 81.6850 in the previous session.

The offshore yuan dropped 0.6% to 7.24 to the dollar following rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country’s strict zero-COVID policy.

After opening lower, the rupee should receive “decent” support at around the 81.90 levels, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The pair (USD/INR) had thrice run into offers at the 81.85-81.90 levels last week, the trader pointed out.

Apart from that, the rupee should be helped by the oil prices, the trader added. Brent crude declined more than 2% to below $82 per barrel, the lowest level since January.

Concerns over China demand have prompted a nearly 14% slide in oil prices this month, the worst monthly performance in more than a year.

Chinese stock prices and US equity futures declined alongside the yuan.

Protests simmered in Shanghai early on Sunday as residents in several Chinese cities pushed back against COVID-19 curbs.

To help the economy, the nation’s central bank said on Friday that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points.

Safe haven demand lifted the dollar against its major peers.

The dollar index rose to 106.40. Treasury yields dipped.

Indian rupee gains in line with Asian FX, runs into resistance at 81.50/USD

Worries about the broader fallout of Chinese protests on global risk appetite are helping the dollar pause its recent slide.

The US currency has struggled as US inflation data and minutes of the November minutes have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of rate hikes.

