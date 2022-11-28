AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
ANL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.55%)
AVN 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.22%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.14%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.85%)
FCCL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.89%)
FNEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
GGGL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.9%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.68%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.11%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.44%)
OGDC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.59%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
TPL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
TPLP 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.45%)
TREET 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.05%)
TRG 144.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.1%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.85%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,271 Decreased By -59.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,970 Decreased By -326.1 (-2%)
KSE100 42,449 Decreased By -454.5 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,638 Decreased By -167.3 (-1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei sinks as China COVID worries weigh; tech shares slide

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 10:06am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slid for a second day on Monday, as protests in China over renewed COVID-19 clampdowns hurt investor sentiment, while tech stocks fell in line with Wall Street peers.

The Nikkei ended the morning session down 0.62% at 28,107.79, extending its 0.35% decline from Friday, as the benchmark index retreated from a more than two-month high of 28,502.29 hit the day before.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 191 fell versus 23 that rose and 11 that were flat.

The broader Topix sank 0.79%. Early declines for Japanese stock indexes accelerated after Chinese equity markets opened sharply lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbling as much as 4.2% at one point.

A wave of protests unprecedented under Xi Jinping’s rule has swept China, including clashes with police in Shanghai, after the government doubled down on pandemic restrictions amid a surge in COVID cases.

“This news is definitely a negative for Japanese stocks, especially the tech sector, which has large exposure to Chinese markets and supply chains,” said Kenji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa.

“A slowdown in the Chinese economy will have a big impact on the Japanese stock market.”

Tech stocks were already under pressure after a slump in Apple on Friday following a report that COVID restrictions would further cut output at its flagship iPhone factory in China.

Nikkei ends at over 2-month highs on hopes Fed slowdown hopes

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index also sagged 1.26%.

Chipmaking equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest dropped 1.56% and 0.64% respectively.

Startup investor SoftBank Group - which is heavily invested in Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba and Didi - slid 0.71%.

Nintendo and Sony slumped 1.39% and 0.56%, feeling an additional weight as a stronger yen cut the outlook for overseas revenue.

Toyota and Honda fell 1.07% and 0.92%, respectively. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, which has a large network of Chinese outlets, lost 0.63%.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei sinks as China COVID worries weigh; tech shares slide

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories