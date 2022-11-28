Australian shares drop on commodity weakness, China COVID woes

Australian shares slipped on Monday as commodity stocks led losses, with investors remaining cautious of China’s aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 7,219.20 by 2347 GMT, on track to snap a four-day rally.

The Chinese government on Sunday imposed stricter COVID-19 restrictions over increasing cases, causing a civil unrest in Shanghai and leaving investors worried about demand.

“Chinese near-term outlook continues to be a concern with COVID-19 cases reaching record numbers,” analysts at National Australia Bank said in a note.

Looking ahead, investors await Australia’s October retail sales data due later in the day for any further clues on rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Miners dropped about 1%, shrugging off strength in iron ore prices last week.

Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks slid 1.1%, making them the top percentage losers on the bourse as crude oil prices fell on worries about Chinese demand.

Woodside Energy and Santos slipped 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively.

Financials declined 0.6%, with the “Big Four” banks losing between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes

Bank of Queensland dipped as much as 7.1%, making it the top loser on the benchmark, after saying its current Chief Executive Officer George Farris was stepping down.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,355.08.