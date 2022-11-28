AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Former president of the country and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held a meeting with federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday and discussed with him the current political situation, particularly the possibility of a constitutional change in the assembly of Punjab.

According to a brief statement issued by the PPP’s media office, the two leaders exchanged views on the political situation currently obtaining in the country.

Sources, however, said that they also discussed the possible scenarios in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) quits the assemblies.

Better to quit assemblies than be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in Rawalpindi address

They also exchanged views on the possibility of a constitutional change in the Punjab provincial assembly prior to any move by the PTI, as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is considering bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The PPP co-chairman is expected to travel to Lahore soon and stay there for a few days to keep an eye on the political situation in the province.

While addressing a rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced that his party’s members in all the legislators would resign from their seats soon.

