JI vows to continue struggle for rights of Karachiites

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said his party also represents ‘rights movement’ for Karachiites.

Addressing a two-day workshop, here on Sunday, he hailed the role of Islami Jamiat Talaba for the society and said that overall students’ organizations are considered as nurseries for democracy. He said the prevailing socio-political system in the country needs to change, as it increases polarization in the society. The poor becomes poorer and the rich becomes richer under the prevailing system.

He said that students and youth in any society are called catalyst for change. He also stressed the need for politics on the basis of ideology, instead of dynasty and personal interests.

He urged the participants to play their due role for the society. He urged the students to be equipped with knowledge and understanding of modern technologies and trends in various fields.

