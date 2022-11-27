Sri Lanka bowl out Afghanistan for 228 in second ODI

KANDY: Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by paceman Kasun Rajitha, fought back after a good start by Afghanistan to dismiss the tourists for 228 in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Rahmat Shah (58) put on 113 runs for the second wicket after Afghanistan, who won the first of the three matches on Friday, elected to bat in their bid to clinch the series in Pallekele.

But the visitors slipped from 135-1 to 165-5 in the space of nine overs before Mohammad Nabi boosted the total with his 34-ball 41, which included two fours and two sixes.

Rajitha returned figures of 3-31 in his nine overs, while spinner Maheesh Theekshana and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.

Afghanistan were largely cautious apart from a few hits from Gurbaz, who smashed Theekshana for a six at long-on.

Gurbaz soon lost his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran for 10 to Kumara. Zadran, a century-maker in the first match, played the ball on to his stumps.

He stood firm and found Shah for company as the two rebuilt the innings and took the attack to the opposition.

Dhananjaya de Silva broke the stand with the wicket of Gurbaz and Sri Lanka hit back with two more scalps in the next three overs.

Theekshana got Shah and Najibullah Zadran in successive overs, trapping both leg before wicket.

Runs dried up and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled Gulbadin Naib to cut deeper into Afghanistan’s middle order.

Rajitha struck twice in one over, including Rashid Khan for nought, and the Afghanistan innings ended in 48.2 overs despite Nabi’s cameo.

Sri Lanka need 229 to get crucial Super League points for direct qualification into next year’s 50-overs World Cup in India.