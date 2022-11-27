Queiroz fury over Klinsmann’s World Cup criticism

DOHA: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from a FIFA experts panel after the former Germany striker accused the Iranians of gamesmanship in their World Cup win over Wales.

Klinsmann, a member of FIFA’s seven-member technical study group that is analysing the World Cup in Qatar, took aim at Iran’s antics following their 2-0 Group B win against Wales on Friday.

The former USA coach said a series of niggling fouls and the conduct of the Iranian coaching staff during the game was part of a deliberate strategy to make opponents “lose their focus”.

“This is not by coincidence. This is all purposely. This is part of their culture, that’s how they play it,” Klinsmann said while working as a studio analyst for the BBC.

“They work the referee – you saw the bench always jumping off and working the linesman and the fourth referee on the sideline.

“Constantly in their ears, constantly in your face on the field… this is their culture.

“They make you lose their focus, make you lose your concentration and what’s really important to you.”

Klinsmann’s remarks drew a furious response from Queiroz, who branded the German World Cup-winner’s remarks a “disgrace to football.”

“Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority,” Queiroz wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran culture, Iran national team and my players are a disgrace to football.”

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course,” the veteran former Portugal coach added.

Queiroz invited Klinsmann to visit the Iranian camp at the World Cup to “listen how much they love and respect football” despite the “outrageous” criticism.

However he said Klinsmann would only be welcome if he stepped down from his FIFA role.

“We just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group,” he wrote.

“Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Iran face the United States in a politically charged final Group B game on Tuesday, where a win would put them through to the last 16.