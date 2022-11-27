AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in second ODI

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2022 10:35am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

HAMILTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in Hamilton on Sunday as rain threatened the second of three one-day internationals.

Victory for New Zealand would catapult the hosts to the top of the World Cup Super League standings while India must win to keep the series alive.

The Black Caps convincingly won the opening match on Friday by seven wickets led by a batting masterclass from Tom Latham who belted his way to 145 off only 104 deliveries.

It was New Zealand’s 13th consecutive ODI victory on home soil.

With dark clouds hovering over Hamilton’s Seddon Park, the toss was delayed 15 minutes while the covers were kept on the pitch.

NZ skipper Williamson to miss final India T20 for medical appointment

New Zealand have made one change with Michael Bracewell in for Adam Milne while India have brought in Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda for Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Kane Williamson Black Caps Tom Latham Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan New Zealand vs India ODI World Cup Super League

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in second ODI

Imran’s unresolved difficulty leaves him absolutely frustrated

Turkish companies urged to make investments

Govt plans to deregulate POL products’ market by 2027

Rice import: PM thanks Azeri President for 5-year tax holiday

PM welcomes prospects of ECO’s outreach to CARs

Suspected consignments, delinquent staff: FBR endorses DGI&I Sost’s enforcement action

Tax reforms recommendations to FBR: Supertax has successful large businesses: PBC

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Energy conservation: stern measures on the cards

Payments to Google: SBP rejects allegations

Read more stories