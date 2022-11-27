AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
APNS delegation meets CM: Punjab govt to complete its term, says Elahi

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2022 06:39am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while talking with the All Pakistani Newspapers Society (APNS) delegation at his office on Saturday, said, “By the grace of Allah Almighty Punjab government is intact and will complete its term, we did enormous works for the welfare of people as our intentions are pure and we are heading in the right direction. Allah Almighty granted us an opportunity and we are serving the masses.”

The CM said they are deriving fruits of having positive intentions as we have no malice towards anyone along with holding a positive thinking.

The CM ordered to pay the remaining payments of the newspapers within one month further adding that regional newspapers will be allocated 25 percent quota along with giving coloured advertisements.

President APNS Sarmad Ali acknowledged that CM Elahi is a media-friendly Chief Minister and has always fully supported the newspapers. He lauded the CM for always showing affection in order to resolve problems of the newspapers. Khushnood Ali Khan remarked that since the CM assumed his office payments to the newspapers have been started.

Matters pertaining to overall political situation and to the newspapers came under discussion during the meeting.

APNA Vice Presidents Jamil Athar, Shahab Zubairi, Secretary General Naz Afreen Sehgal Lakhani, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal, Secretary Finance Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Mumtaz A. Tahir, Khushnood Ali Khan, Saba Omer Yousaf, Muhammad Younas Mehr, Syed Mumtaz Ahmed Shah, Qasim Ali, Syed Muhammad Munir Jillani, Omer Mujeeb Shami, Hamayun Gulzar, Dr Tanvir A Tahir besides others were included.

Moreover, during a meeting with the co-chairman of all Parties Parliamentary Group of Great Britain about Pakistan and Member Parliament House Of Commons Yasmeen Qureshi at his office, the CM said that the right to vote was granted to the overseas Pakistanis during the tenure of Imran Khan.

He denounced that it is a matter of remorse that the incumbent federal government deprived the overseas Pakistanis from their right to vote. The present federal government is murderer of the rights of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

