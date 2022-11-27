IK should call for early polls after returning to assembly: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should demand early elections after returning to assembly and pressure tactics would not be allowed to make system hostage. The democratic government will complete its term and then elections will be held on time, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized that a person deprived of power was only busy in targeting the national institutions under a well-thought-out agenda and campaign, adding, PTI chief should return to the Parliament as this was the only way if he wanted early elections in the country.

If Khan continues to behave in a similar manner, the country could not move forward as a deadlock between the government and PTI would persist, he mentioned.

Replying a question, he said Khan’s real intentions are violent, adding that the long march was just a pretext, and actually he aimed at creating divisions and destroying the country.

He said that PTI was totally frustrated after the failure of its fascist politics and they were putting the people in trouble and worry as due to the closure of the roads, people were facing extreme hardship and were unable to reach their destinations.