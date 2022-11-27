VLSFO refining margin

NEW DELHI: Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) markets extended gains on Friday as stocks at Europe’s commercial hub declined.

The spot cash premium for 0.5% VLSFO was at $18.76 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $18 a tonne on the previous day.

The spot 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cash differential inched slightly higher to $9.91 a tonne from $9.83 a tonne on Thursday.

Fuel oil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area slipped to 1.101 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 24 from 1.010 million tonnes in the prior week, data from Insights Global showed.