VLSFO refining margin

NEW DELHI: Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) markets extended gains on Friday as stocks at Europe’s commercial hub declined.
The spot cash premium for 0.5% VLSFO was at $18.76 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $18 a tonne on the previous day.
The spot 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cash differential inched slightly higher to $9.91 a tonne from $9.83 a tonne on Thursday.
Fuel oil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area slipped to 1.101 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 24 from 1.010 million tonnes in the prior week, data from Insights Global showed.
