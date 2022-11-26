PTI chief Imran to address first rally since being shot

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is expected to address on Saturday thousands of supporters at his first public appearance since being shot earlier this month in an assassination attempt he blamed on the current premier, and two other officials. His accusations have been denied.

The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil that began in April when Imran was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Saturday's rally is the climax of a so-called 'long march' by PTI to press the government to call a snap election before parliament's term expires in October next year.

"My life is in danger, and despite being injured I am going to Rawalpindi for the nation," PTI quoted Khan as saying in a morning tweet.

"My nation will come to Rawalpindi for me."

Elahi, Imran discuss political situation, ‘long march’

On Saturday, a video was circulating of aides posing with a now-removed blue cast that Khan wore on his right leg after the shooting.

The rally will take place on a vast open ground between the capital, Islamabad, and neighbouring Rawalpindi -- the garrison city that is home to the headquarters of the country's military.

Authorities have thrown a ring of steel around Islamabad to prevent PTI supporters from marching on government buildings, with thousands of security personnel deployed and roads blocked by shipping containers.

Imran-led protests in May spiralled into 24 hours of chaos, with the capital blockaded and running clashes across Pakistan between police and protesters.

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

'Red alert'

Police said any attempt by PTI supporters to enter Islamabad this time would be firmly dealt with.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who Imran says was involved in the assassination plot, issued a "red alert" Friday warning of security threats to the rally.

"PTI still has the time (to cancel)," he said, listing Pakistan's Taliban and Al Qaeda among the extremist groups that could harm Imran.

The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone wolf now in custody, with police leaking a "confession" video by the junk-shop owner saying he acted because Khan was against Islam.

But Imran, a former international cricket star, said he has long warned the government would blame a religious fanatic for any attempt to kill him.

Travel plans for IK finalized

Saturday's rally takes place two days after the government named a former spymaster as the next military chief.

Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir's appointment ended months of speculation over the position. He had served as chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency under Imran, but his stint ended after just eight months following a reported falling out.

Since being ousted, Imran has staged a series of mass rallies across the country, drawing huge crowds.

Saturday's gathering is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

Convoys of PTI supporters were streaming in from around Pakistan, with buses, trucks and cars bearing party flags.

Police deployed on all main roads, Red Zone

On Twitter, the Islamabad police said the LEAs “are committed to protect the citizens of the federal capital and all private and public properties and important installations”.

A heavy police force is deployed on all main routes including Red Zone, Faizabad, and Zero Point, the police said.