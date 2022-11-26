AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Energy sector: ADB sending mission for proposed policy-based loan

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is fielding a consultation mission for the proposed policy-based loan for energy sector reforms and financial sustainability program (Subprogram-III) and distribution sector investment project.

The mission, which will undertake visit from November 28 to December 2, 2022 will comprise Seung Duck Kim, Senior Energy Specialist (Mission Leader) and Ehtesham Khattak, Senior Project Officer (Infrastructure).

ADB, PD discuss energy sector-related issues

The mission will review the status and progress of outstanding prior actions under Subprogram-III and consult with the relevant stakeholders, ie, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Privatization, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on the distribution investment projects.

