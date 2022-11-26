KATI assured of steps to promote exports

KARACHI: Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala has assured Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) delegation that he will take all possible steps for economic stability and promotion of exports by taking advantage of the potential of the Korangi industrial area.

Motiwala welcomed the proposals made by President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman to increase IT exports.

KATI Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Faraz-ur-Rehman, KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, UBG leader Khalid Tawab, Ahmed Chinoy. Among others met the newly elected Chief Executive of TDAP Zubair Motiwala and congratulated him on taking charge.

On this occasion, SM Muneer said that the country is currently going through an economic crisis, due to which doing business is becoming more and more difficult.

Exports are not increasing which has created a shortage of foreign exchange.

Muneer said that the appointment of Zubair Motiwala is a highly appreciated by the business community. It is hoped that Motiwala's vast experience will increase exports, and he will play an effective role in solving the problems faced by the business community in exports, thereby restoring its confidence.

Muneer assured Motiwala of his full support and said that the exporters of the Korangi Industrial Area will cooperate with him at every opportunity.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman appointed Vice President Muslim Mohammadi as the focal person for TDAP on behalf of KATI and said that KATI will take steps to get all the top exporters of the Korangi industrial area to play an active role in TDAP activities, and organizing exhibitions abroad under the umbrella of TDAP.

President KATI assured Zubair Motiwala that KATI will fully support him and be ready to guide him at every opportunity to achieve the set target of exports.

Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized that attention should also be given to IT export to earn significant foreign exchange from the international market and utilize the immense potential of IT experts in Pakistan.

