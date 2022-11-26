Punjab CM felicitates new army chief Gen Munir

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as Chief of the Army Staff and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

In his message of felicitations, the CM expressed good wishes and added that both are highly competent and professional officers. After the appointment of the new army chief, speculations should stop now. There is full hope that under the new leadership, the Pak army will continue its achievements further, he said.

Paying tribute to the services of Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CM said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has rendered exemplary services for the defence and peace in the country. The war against terror was successfully fought under the leadership of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the armed forces rendered valuable services in the stabilization of the economy, diplomacy and natural disasters, he further said.

Moreover, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry met CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Friday and held a detailed discussion on the political situation and the security arrangements regarding the third phase of the real freedom march.

The CM said that fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the real freedom march and the safety of Imran Khan and the march participants will be ensured in Rawalpindi. All resources will be used to implement the foolproof security plan, he added.

