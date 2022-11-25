AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish week with loss

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2022 03:07pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed in negative territory Friday as worries that a Covid surge in China could lead to fresh lockdowns overshadowed growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon ease back on its rate hike drive.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 percent, or 87.32 points, to 17,573.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 percent, or 12.38 points, to 3,101.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.70 percent, or 13.96 points, to 1,984.18.

Markets mixed as easing Fed fears tempered by China Covid spike

Hong Kong shares Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish week with loss

Challenging road ahead: Pakistan's economic growth projected to slow down to 2.1%: report

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

Rupee dips lower, settles at 223.94 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on two-day official visit

SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

Oil up as markets weigh China demand concerns, Russia price cap uncertainty

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood relief operations, reconstruction: ‘Pakistan has received $3.4bn,’ NA body told

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Read more stories