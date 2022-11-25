Hong Kong stocks finish week with loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed in negative territory Friday as worries that a Covid surge in China could lead to fresh lockdowns overshadowed growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon ease back on its rate hike drive.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 percent, or 87.32 points, to 17,573.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 percent, or 12.38 points, to 3,101.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.70 percent, or 13.96 points, to 1,984.18.

