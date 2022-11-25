Afghanistan opt to bat against Sri Lanka in ODI opener

KANDY: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first of their three one-day internationals on Friday.

The Afghans, whose skipper Mohammad Nabi quit after a winless Twenty20 World Cup, play their first bilateral against the island nation with all three matches to be held in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said they had picked seven batsmen and four “genuine” bowlers.

The hosts have had a troubled build-up to the series after Chamika Karunaratne was issued a one-year suspended ban for misconduct during this month’s T20 World Cup.

Attacking left-hand batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa decided to sit out the series to “recover and refresh both physically and mentally”.

Both teams will be looking to collect crucial Super League points for a direct entry into the league stages of next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)