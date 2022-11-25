AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan opt to bat against Sri Lanka in ODI opener

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2022 03:00pm
Follow us

KANDY: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first of their three one-day internationals on Friday.

The Afghans, whose skipper Mohammad Nabi quit after a winless Twenty20 World Cup, play their first bilateral against the island nation with all three matches to be held in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said they had picked seven batsmen and four “genuine” bowlers.

The hosts have had a troubled build-up to the series after Chamika Karunaratne was issued a one-year suspended ban for misconduct during this month’s T20 World Cup.

Attacking left-hand batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa decided to sit out the series to “recover and refresh both physically and mentally”.

Both teams will be looking to collect crucial Super League points for a direct entry into the league stages of next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup Sri Lanka afghanistan ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan opt to bat against Sri Lanka in ODI opener

Challenging road ahead: Pakistan's economic growth projected to slow down to 2.1%: report

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

Rupee dips lower, settles at 223.94 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on two-day official visit

SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

Oil up as markets weigh China demand concerns, Russia price cap uncertainty

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood relief operations, reconstruction: ‘Pakistan has received $3.4bn,’ NA body told

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Read more stories