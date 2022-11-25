New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in first ODI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against India on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals.

After India won the three-match Twenty20 series in New Zealand, the teams met again at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Black Caps captain Williamson opted for four seam bowlers in Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Tim Southee, as well as spin expert Mitchell Santner.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan gave debuts to pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik in the one-day format.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)