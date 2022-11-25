AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on two-day official visit

  • President Erdogan and PM will jointly inaugurate third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar
BR Web Desk Published 25 Nov, 2022 11:11am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Friday for a two-day official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and will hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest.

The PM earlier visited Türkiye in May-June 2022.

"Being in Turkey feels like being home, overwhelmed by the warmth of our Turkish brothers and sisters," the PM tweeted earlier.

He said that the bilateral ties between the two countries have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan.

"We are on course to unpack the full untapped potential of relationship," PM Shehbaz tweeted.

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

As per a press release by the Foreign Office (FO), President Erdogan and the PM will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory, FO said.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

"The Prime Minister will interact with leaders of the Turkish business community.

"The President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also call on the Prime Minister during his stay in Istanbul," FO said.

