PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkiye on two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Turkiye for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a tweet, Prime Minister’s Office wrote “Deputy Governor Istanbul, Turk Civil Military officials and diplomats of Pakistani Mission and Counsulate received Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Istanbul Airport.”

On his official account, PM Shehbaz wrote “being in Turkey feels like being home, overwhelmed by the warmth of our Turkish brothers and sisters.”

“Our bilateral ties have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan. We are on course to unpack the full untapped potential of relationship,” he said.

The PM will hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest.

The PM earlier visited Türkiye in May-June 2022.

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

As per a press release by the Foreign Office (FO), President Erdogan and the PM will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory, FO said.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

“The Prime Minister will interact with leaders of the Turkish business community.

“The President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also call on the Prime Minister during his stay in Istanbul,” FO said.