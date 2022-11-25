AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Naveed Butt Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and newly-appointed Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The president congratulated Sahir Shamshad Mirza on his promotion as General, and appointment as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from 27th November 2022.

The president also congratulated Asim Munir on his promotion as General, and appointment as Chief of the Army Staff with effect from 29th November 2022.

The president expressed his best wishes for their success as CJCSC and COAS.

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has promoted Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from 27th November 2022.

The president promoted Lieutenant General Asim Munir to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chief of Army Staff with effect from 29th November 2022.

These promotions and appointments were made under article 243(4) (a)&(b) and Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sections 8-A and 8-D of the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

In this regard, the president has signed the summary received in his office on Thursday.

