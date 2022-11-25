AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A duck, quack, quack…

Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

“How do you define lame-duck?” “A duck, quack, quack, that has become lame. And perhaps it’s all those who hunt and thereby violate animal rights and…”

“What was the quack, quack, in aid of?”

“A duck goes quack, quack, doesn’t it!”

“That’s in English, not our native language.”

“I can’t think what a duck says in Urdu…wait let me go on the internet…it says qain qain…”

“I thought that was a crow?”

“A crow goes caw, caw in English but perhaps in Urdu it goes the duck route.”

“Enough of this silliness…”

“What silliness? I thought I was being extremely philosophical: see in English a duck and a crow make different sounds but in Urdu it’s all the same.”

“Wow I declare your statute as a philosopher equal to Jung, Kierkegaard, Nietzsche…anyway I was looking for synonyms for lame duck and one option that the internet threw at me was incompetent…”

“Nope not right, in the Land of the Pure incompetents have taken key decisions that have shaped the lives of our people well beyond their own lifetimes…”

“Indeed General Yahya comes to mind, Nawaz Sharif part I, 2 and 3 comes to mind of some, the Energy Ministry comes to mind of us all – the incumbents, the retired and those no longer alive, then there is the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue…”

“OK I get it anyway I would define a lame duck as someone with a limited tenure.”

“I don’t think that can apply to our politicians. I mean which of our civilian prime ministers has completed his or her term? There was of course Z A Bhutto who completed his first term and there are cases of a political party completing its tenure but not the prime minister…”

“Even the ever obedient Gilani ousted from power before the end of the term.”

“Excuse me but if you can refer to The Khan as a watch thief then surely you can refer to Gilani as the necklace thief, he kept the necklace of Erdogan’s wife without putting anything in the treasury and…”

“Look at the glass as half full: The Khan paid for everything he kept from the Toshakhana, irrespective of whether it was before, during or after the sale, but the necklace was never in the Toshakhana and so…””

“Both are innocent.”

“You are comparing apples with a grapefruit – one is the party leader while the other owes his all to his party leader.”

“There I agree with you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif ministry of finance PARTLY FACETIOUS Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A duck, quack, quack…

PM picks Munir as COAS, much to IK’s chagrin

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Flood-hit farmers, traders: PMIC sets up Rs25m ‘business revival fund’

Urea import: ECC tells TCP to explore options

Forex reserves fall by $134m

Reko Diq project for development of Balochistan: SC

SC summons Vawda in disqualification case today

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Read more stories