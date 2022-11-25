KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 24, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,200,000 24.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 24.44 Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. Ltd 5,434,000 9.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 9.17 MRA Sec. Ghani Chemical 25,000 23.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 23.85 BMA Capital Maple Leaf Cement 60,000 27.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 27.92 Optimus Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 2,960,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,960,000 27.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 9,679,000 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022