KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 24, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,200,000 24.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 24.44
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. Ltd 5,434,000 9.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 9.17
MRA Sec. Ghani Chemical 25,000 23.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 23.85
BMA Capital Maple Leaf Cement 60,000 27.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 27.92
Optimus Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 2,960,000 27.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,960,000 27.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 9,679,000
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments