KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (November 24, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 24-11-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Arif Habib Ltd. M. M. M. A. Khanani Worldcall Telecom Ltd 4,000,000 1.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000,000 1.46 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 4,000,000 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022