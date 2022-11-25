Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 24, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 42,903.65
High: 43,016.60
Low: 42,861.64
Net Change: 23.34
Volume (000): 66,352
Value (000): 4,776,547
Makt Cap (000) 1,616,240,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,860.79
NET CH (-) 57.98
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,504.82
NET CH (+) 20.35
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,479.48
NET CH (-) 9.97
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,785.27
NET CH (+) 23.84
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,897.77
NET CH (+) 4.62
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,891.95
NET CH (-) 17.32
As on: 24-November-2022
