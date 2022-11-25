KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 24, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,903.65 High: 43,016.60 Low: 42,861.64 Net Change: 23.34 Volume (000): 66,352 Value (000): 4,776,547 Makt Cap (000) 1,616,240,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,860.79 NET CH (-) 57.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,504.82 NET CH (+) 20.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,479.48 NET CH (-) 9.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,785.27 NET CH (+) 23.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,897.77 NET CH (+) 4.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,891.95 NET CH (-) 17.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-November-2022 ====================================

