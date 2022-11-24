Haier's inverter: a winter companion

As the weather turned chilly with cold and dry winds blowing, you must be thinking of how to keep your home warm right now. Keeping the weather and pollution in mind, Haier is here with the perfect heating and healthy solution for you, to enjoy the winter season to the fullest. Haier’s finest Inverter AC is best found this season to indulge in the warmth throughout the chilly season. Haier Air conditioners are summertime saviours. But what many people don’t realise is that ACs are just as important for the colder months as they are in the sweltering heat of summer.

In the winter season, air conditioner extracts heat from the outside. In contrast, gas heaters use a radiant heat method of transfer as well as gas fuel combustion to heat the air. That means a gas heater heats your air by creating heat energy, while air conditioners heat your room by taking in air from the outside. The gas heater generates heat, especially near the heater, while the air conditioner distributes warm air all around the room.

The heating mode of Haier AC is safer and healthier. People tend to see more specks of dust when they use gas heaters. That’s because gas heaters produce airborne allergens and gas by-products. You need to have proper ventilation or at least open your windows, especially when using gas heaters. And as you guessed, opening your windows is counter-intuitive when it’s chilly outside. Lack of proper ventilation can suffocate you and remove moisture from the air causing various problems. Even gas heaters emit lots of greenhouse gases which are not good for the environment as well.

Haier Puri Inverter comes with air-purifying filters to trap smog, and airborne particles and neutralize odors. Puri inverter also dehumidifies the air and deactivates common disease-causing microbes.

Due to its direct heat, gas heaters can burn nearby objects and therefore one needs to ensure all safety hazards are being met. Heaters can cause indoor fires and burn your curtains, and sofas, and can cause burn injuries to pets, or even your kids if they get too close. Air conditioners have no exposed components that accumulate heat. On the other hand, an air conditioner’s exterior body is generally safe to touch.

Gas heating might have its own merits, but when we take into account energy efficiency, clean air, safety, and flexibility, Haier Inverter Air Conditioner tops the list. So, why wait? Enjoy the warmth of the winter season without compromising on your health and safety and head over to your nearest outlet and shop Haier’s Finest Inverter AC, which you truly deserve.

