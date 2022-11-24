AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 223-224 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 11:38am
Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.77, after an improvement of Re0.04 during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had reverted to its losing way against the US dollar to settle at 223.81 after a decline of Re0.39 or 0.17%.

Investors have been irked over the delay in negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme as the country continues to suffer from low foreign exchange reserves.

Official sources revealed to Business Recorder that some policy slippages on part of the government have delayed the finalisation of a date for the start of formal negotiations on the 9th review.

As per the IMF's seventh and eighth review documents uploaded on the website at the end of September 2022, the ninth review was scheduled for November 3, 2022.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged by the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets.

The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting showed officials were largely satisfied they could now move in smaller steps.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830, after sliding 1% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil.

A greater-than-expected build-up in US gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.

This is an intra-day update

