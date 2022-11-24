AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
Hong Kong shares open on positive note

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2022 10:36am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day Thursday following another strong performance on Wall Street as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting suggested it would slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.92 percent, or 160.72 points, to 17,684.53.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 7.19 points, to 3,104.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.28 percent, or 5.62 points, to 2,001.14.

