Hong Kong shares open on positive note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day Thursday following another strong performance on Wall Street as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting suggested it would slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.92 percent, or 160.72 points, to 17,684.53.

Hong Kong stocks kick off with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 7.19 points, to 3,104.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.28 percent, or 5.62 points, to 2,001.14.