HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with another gain Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as hopes for a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes offset worries about China’s Covid-19 surge.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 137.09 points, to 17,660.90.

Hong Kong stocks kick off with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.25 percent, or 7.60 points, to 3,089.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 2.63 points, to 1,998.15.