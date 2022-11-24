AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Nov 24, 2022
Sri Lanka asks ICC to probe match-fixing claims

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Wednesday it had invited the sport’s world governing body to investigate match-fixing allegations stemming from Pakistan’s July tour of the island nation.

The move comes weeks after opposition lawmaker Nalin Bandara claimed in parliament that the two-match Test series, drawn 1-1, had been fixed. The board asked International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall to visit Sri Lanka and investigate the accusation, which it said had caused “immense reputational damage”. Sri Lanka Cricket was committed to the game’s integrity and believed an ICC probe was “the correct course of action to take in light of the recent allegations”, a board statement said. Corruption allegations and infighting have plagued Sri Lanka’s national cricket team over the years. Former sports minister Harin Fernando has said the ICC considered Sri Lanka one of the world’s most corrupt nations under its purview.

Icc Sri Lanka Nalin Bandara

