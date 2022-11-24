AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Nov 24, 2022
JUI-F’s Ali: Alvi approves appointment of KP governor

Published 24 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F)’s Haji Ghulam Ali as governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The president approved the summary on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaker Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been serving as the acting governor after the party’s Shah Farman resigned earlier in April. The development came after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence resolution from the National Assembly.

Haji Ghulam Ali has previously served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. The official Senate website mentions that he also remained a member of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015.

He also served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

Haji Ghulam Ali who is the father of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.

