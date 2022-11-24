AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Minister asks KE to start shifting installations from BRT route

APP Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Transportation Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday directed the Karachi administration to remove all encroachments from the BRT Red Line project corridor within seven days and instructed K-Electric to fast-track transfer of its installations from the route.

The minister, while chairing a meeting regarding the BRT Red Line project with officials of utility companies including K Electric here, expressed displeasure over the delay in the transfer of installations by the power distribution company and said that the BRT Red Line was an important public interest project and delays in the project could not be tolerated.

The transport department was working day and night for the timely completion of public transport projects and K-Electric should also fulfill its obligation in time for the completion of the important project, he added.

The minister directed the Secretary Transport, Commissioner Karachi and CEO Trans Karachi to hold a meeting with CEO K-Electric the next day to resolve the issue of the transfer of all installations.

He also called for the appointment of a project manager by K Electric for BRT Red Line Project and said that the project manager should speed up the work of shifting the installation of K Electric from the Red Line Corridor.

He directed Trans Karachi to ensure the provision of better diversion routes made on the under-construction Red Line project so that the citizens do not suffer.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal, K Electric’s Munir Ahmed Sheikh, representatives of PTCL, Sui Southern Gas Company and others also attended the meeting.

