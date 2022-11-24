AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,028 tonnes of cargo comprising 52,501 tonnes of import cargo and 53,527 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 52,501 comprised of 47,834 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 567 tonnes of Chickpeas & 4,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,527 tonnes comprised of 36,739 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,688 tonnes of Barite Lumps.

Nearly, 7422 containers comprising of 3257 containers import and 4165 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 867 of 20’s and 1176 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1077 of 20’s and 365 of 40’s loaded containers while 1023 of 20’s and 1266 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Devashree, Kmtc Delhi, Kota Megah, Begonia and Lila Frontier have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, Clean Justice, Papillion, Chem Mercury and Indpendent Spirit have sailed at Karachi Port.

