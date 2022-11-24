The US deserves praise

The US’ take on the ongoing government-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) squabbles is praiseworthy. Reacting to the ongoing tense situation in Pakistan, the US has suggested that all parties should have the freedom to express disagreements but must do so peacefully and within the confines of law. According to the US State Department spokesperson, “Violence has no place in politics. We’re concerned about these reports of violence… .We are deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the people of Pakistan… .They [political parties] should express their disagreements peacefully, using – employing universal rights – freedom of expression, freedom of assembly – but violence is never the answer.”

In this regard, I can also see an implied criticism of the incumbent government by the US as the foregoing amply suggests so. In my view, the US has communicated its observation without saying it directly. It has underscored the need for a government-opposition dialogue in order to inject a dose of stability into the current political situation in the country—a situation that is adversely impacting on an already beleaguered economy. Let me take the liberty to state that the US always cares about Pakistan and its people. Its reaction to the assassination attempt on PTI chairman Imran Khan, therefore, must not be regarded with suspicion by any of us.

Shaista Wahid (Karachi)

