KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 Lila Disc Alpine 23-11-2022
Frontier Chemical Marine Services
B-1 Devashree Disc Alpine 22-11-2022
Chemical Marine Services
B-5 Darya Disc Sea 20-11-2022
Kavri Chickpeas Trade Shipping
B-6/B-7 Cape Disc Feeder 21-11-2022
Fulmar Load Logistic
Container
B-8/B-9 Kota Disc Pacific Delta
Megah Load Shipping 22-11-2022
Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-12/B-11 Pacific Load Universal Shipping
Dream Barite (Pvt) Ltd 20-11-2022
Lumps
B-16/B-17 Begonia Disc Dap Wma Shipcare
Servies 22-11-2022
Pvt Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S 22-10-2022
Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/ Kmtc Delhi Disc United 22-11-2022
Sapt-3 Load Marine Agencies
Container
Saptl-4 Cosco Disc Cosco 22-11-2022
Thailand Load Shipping Lines
Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco 23-11-2022 Disc. Load
Thailand Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T 24-11-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp.
St Mary 24-11-2022 D/L Container International Ports
& Ship Services
Oocl Le
Havre 24-11-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Clemens 24-11-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Schulte Express
Eternal Ace 24-11-2022 D/24 Vehicles Dynamic Shipping
Package
Syros Trader 24-11-2022 D/49773 Rock WMA Ship
Phosphate Care Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Clean
Justice 23-11-2022 Tanker -
Papillion 23-11-2022 Tanker -
Chem
Mercury 23-11-2022 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 23-11-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
