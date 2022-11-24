AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Lila           Disc           Alpine             23-11-2022
                  Frontier       Chemical       Marine Services
B-1               Devashree      Disc           Alpine             22-11-2022
                                 Chemical       Marine Services
B-5               Darya          Disc           Sea                20-11-2022
                  Kavri          Chickpeas      Trade Shipping
B-6/B-7           Cape           Disc           Feeder             21-11-2022
                  Fulmar         Load           Logistic
                                 Container
B-8/B-9           Kota           Disc           Pacific Delta
                  Megah          Load           Shipping           22-11-2022
                                 Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-12/B-11         Pacific        Load           Universal Shipping
                  Dream          Barite         (Pvt) Ltd          20-11-2022
                                 Lumps
B-16/B-17         Begonia        Disc Dap       Wma Shipcare
                                                Servies            22-11-2022
                                                Pvt Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      N.S                22-10-2022
                                                Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/           Kmtc Delhi     Disc           United             22-11-2022
Sapt-3                           Load           Marine Agencies
                                 Container
Saptl-4           Cosco          Disc           Cosco              22-11-2022
                  Thailand       Load           Shipping Lines
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco             23-11-2022     Disc. Load
Thailand                         Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T               24-11-2022     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
Shalamar                         Oil                           Shipping Corp.
St Mary           24-11-2022     D/L Container            International Ports
                                                              & Ship Services
Oocl Le
Havre             24-11-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Clemens           24-11-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Schulte                                                               Express
Eternal Ace       24-11-2022     D/24 Vehicles               Dynamic Shipping
                                 Package
Syros Trader      24-11-2022     D/49773 Rock                        WMA Ship
                                 Phosphate                      Care Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Clean
Justice           23-11-2022     Tanker                                     -
Papillion         23-11-2022     Tanker                                     -
Chem
Mercury           23-11-2022     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            23-11-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

PSMA says there’s no sugar shortage in country

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Read more stories