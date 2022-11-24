Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Lila Disc Alpine 23-11-2022 Frontier Chemical Marine Services B-1 Devashree Disc Alpine 22-11-2022 Chemical Marine Services B-5 Darya Disc Sea 20-11-2022 Kavri Chickpeas Trade Shipping B-6/B-7 Cape Disc Feeder 21-11-2022 Fulmar Load Logistic Container B-8/B-9 Kota Disc Pacific Delta Megah Load Shipping 22-11-2022 Container (Pvt) Ltd B-12/B-11 Pacific Load Universal Shipping Dream Barite (Pvt) Ltd 20-11-2022 Lumps B-16/B-17 Begonia Disc Dap Wma Shipcare Servies 22-11-2022 Pvt Ltd Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S 22-10-2022 Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/ Kmtc Delhi Disc United 22-11-2022 Sapt-3 Load Marine Agencies Container Saptl-4 Cosco Disc Cosco 22-11-2022 Thailand Load Shipping Lines Container ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco 23-11-2022 Disc. Load Thailand Container ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T 24-11-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. St Mary 24-11-2022 D/L Container International Ports & Ship Services Oocl Le Havre 24-11-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Clemens 24-11-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Schulte Express Eternal Ace 24-11-2022 D/24 Vehicles Dynamic Shipping Package Syros Trader 24-11-2022 D/49773 Rock WMA Ship Phosphate Care Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Clean Justice 23-11-2022 Tanker - Papillion 23-11-2022 Tanker - Chem Mercury 23-11-2022 Tanker - Independent Spirit 23-11-2022 Container Ship - =============================================================================

