Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 228.75
Open Offer Rs 231.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Nov 24
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
7.40
▲ 1.00 (15.62%)
|
B. F. Mod. / Nov 24
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
4.90
▲ 0.65 (15.29%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Nov 24
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
3.64
▲ 0.29 (8.66%)
|
B.R.R.Guardian / Nov 24
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba(BRR)
|
12.56
▲ 1.00 (8.65%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Nov 24
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
12.60
▲ 1.00 (8.62%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Nov 24
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
13.46
▲ 1.00 (8.03%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Nov 24
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
13.10
▲ 0.97 (8.00%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Nov 24
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
2794.87
▲ 194.99 (7.50%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Nov 24
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
155.86
▲ 10.87 (7.50%)
|
Fazal Cloth / Nov 24
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited(FZCM)
|
209.73
▲ 14.63 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 24
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
4.65
▲ -0.55 (-10.58%)
|
Metro Steel / Nov 24
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
23.45
▲ -1.90 (-7.50%)
|
John&Philips / Nov 24
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited(JOPP)
|
51.79
▲ -4.19 (-7.48%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Nov 24
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
12.92
▲ -1.04 (-7.45%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Nov 24
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
43.55
▲ -3.50 (-7.44%)
|
ECOPACK Ltd / Nov 24
Ecopack Limited(ECOP)
|
24.05
▲ -1.90 (-7.32%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Nov 24
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
806
▲ -62.60 (-7.21%)
|
Bhanero Textile / Nov 24
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited(BHAT)
|
928.02
▲ -71.98 (-7.20%)
|
Imperial Limited / Nov 24
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
13.50
▲ -1.00 (-6.90%)
|
AEL Textile / Nov 24
AEL Textile Limited(AEL)
|
14
▲ -1.00 (-6.67%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Nov 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,370,133
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 24
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,908,429
▼ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Nov 24
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
12,417,523
▼ 0.00
|
Bankislami Pak. / Nov 24
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
8,595,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Nov 24
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
6,533,896
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Glo Hol / Nov 24
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
6,116,119
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Nov 24
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
5,303,500
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Nov 24
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
5,085,000
▼ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Nov 24
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
3,796,500
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Nov 24
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
3,592,956
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 23
|
225
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 23
|
224
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 23
|
139.58
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 23
|
0.94
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 23
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Nov 23
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 22
|
3.81
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 23
|
4027.26
|
India Sensex / Nov 23
|
61510.58
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 23
|
28115.74
|
Nasdaq / Nov 23
|
11285.32
|
Hang Seng / Nov 23
|
17523.81
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 23
|
7465.24
|
Dow Jones / Nov 23
|
34194.06
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 23
|
14427.59
|
France CAC40 / Nov 23
|
6679.09
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Nov 23
|
77.94
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Nov 23
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Nov 23
|
136488
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Nov 23
|
1749.70
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Nov 23
|
82.90
Comments