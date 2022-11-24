KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,880.31 High: 43,037.77 Low: 42,787.77 Net Change: 48.32 Volume (000): 56,567 Value (000): 3,947,158 Makt Cap (000) 1,615,359,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,918.77 NET CH (+) 39.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,484.47 NET CH (-) 15.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,489.45 NET CH (-) 8.8 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,761.43 NET CH (-) 161.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,893.15 NET CH (+) 7.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,909.27 NET CH (+) 78.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-November-2022 ====================================

