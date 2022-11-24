Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,880.31
High: 43,037.77
Low: 42,787.77
Net Change: 48.32
Volume (000): 56,567
Value (000): 3,947,158
Makt Cap (000) 1,615,359,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,918.77
NET CH (+) 39.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,484.47
NET CH (-) 15.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,489.45
NET CH (-) 8.8
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,761.43
NET CH (-) 161.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,893.15
NET CH (+) 7.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,909.27
NET CH (+) 78.21
------------------------------------
As on: 23-November-2022
====================================
