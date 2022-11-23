AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
US stocks open higher, extending rally

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday, extending the prior session’s rally, as markets digested mixed earnings and economic data ahead of the Thanksgiving day holiday.

Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in October, pointing to resilient demand, while weekly jobless claims ticked higher.

The reports come ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes later Wednesday, which will offer more color on the central bank’s latest large interest rate hike to counter inflation.

Analysts were expecting a quiet day of trading ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving break, when markets will be closed.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 34,211.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,018.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 11,238.18.

Among individual companies, tech giant HP climbed 1.5 percent after announcing it plans to trim up to 6,000 jobs over the next three years in the latest downsizing announcement from the slumping tech sector.

HP reported better-than-expected earnings, but released projections that lagged estimates.

Software company Autodesk slumped 8.1 percent after it said free cash flow would be lower than expected in the near-term because it sealed fewer multi-year contracts with up-front cash in a “challenging” macroeconomic environment.

