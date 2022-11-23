AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kenya’s central bank raises key lending rate to 8.75%

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 07:53pm
Follow us

NAIROBI: Kenya’s central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by half a point to 8.75% on Wednesday, saying there was scope for more tightening due to sustained inflation and other risks.

Like their counterparts around the world, African policymakers have had to raise lending rates this year to battle spiraling inflationary pressures.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Kenya’s central bank cited “sustained inflationary pressures, the elevated global risks and their potential impact on the domestic economy,” for its decision to tighten rates further.

It raised the rate for the first time since 2015 during their meeting in May, when they increased it by 50 basis points, followed by a 75 basis points hike in September.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts had predicted Wednesday’s hike, with six participants forecasting an increment and one expecting a “hold” decision.

The central bank’s outlook for the current account deficit for this year has improved to 5.6% of GDP, the MPC said in its statement, from an earlier forecast of 5.9%.

It attributed the change to higher export earnings and resilience in the amounts of hard cash sent home by Kenyans living abroad.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank offered 3.94 months worth of import cover, the committee said.

It did not comment on the fact that reserves have inched under the statutory requirement of four months worth of import cover, or say the level they were at before.

Kenya’s central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Kenya’s central bank raises key lending rate to 8.75%

Imran Khan's life under threat: Interior Ministry requests PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

Haji Ghulam Ali sworn in as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Oil prices fall more than 3% on Russian oil price cap talks

KSE-100 falls 0.11% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Read more stories