AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
AVN 79.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
FCCL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FNEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
GGGL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.29%)
MLCF 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
OGDC 73.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
TREET 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
TRG 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.73%)
UNITY 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa set to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony

  • Pakistan had earlier postponed Defence Day celebrations in solidarity with flood victims
BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 04:43pm
Follow us

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to deliver his address at the belated Defence Day celebration being held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Defence Day is originally celebrated on September 6 every year but due to the devastating floods that left thousands homeless and scores of people dead, the military decided to postpone the event.

The COAS is set to retire on November 29 and a summary has been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif containing names of his possible successors.

More to follow

Pakistan Qamar Javed Bajwa COAS Bajwa General Qamar Javed Bajwa COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Bajwa

Comments

1000 characters

COAS Bajwa set to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Turkish intent ‘stronger than ever’ to secure Syrian border: Erdogan

Bangladesh move India match from Dhaka after protest threat

Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on US crude stock drop

Pakistan faces currency crisis danger: Nomura

Read more stories