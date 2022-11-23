COAS Bajwa set to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to deliver his address at the belated Defence Day celebration being held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Defence Day is originally celebrated on September 6 every year but due to the devastating floods that left thousands homeless and scores of people dead, the military decided to postpone the event.

The COAS is set to retire on November 29 and a summary has been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif containing names of his possible successors.

More to follow