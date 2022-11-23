AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa urges stakeholders to sit together, resolve differences

  • In what is being seen as his last public address as chief of army staff, Gen Bajwa says Pak Army will continue to stay out of country's political affairs
BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 06:50pm

COAS Gen Bajwa reiterates Army will stay out of politics
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that the armed forces of Pakistan will never go against the interests of the country, urging all stakeholders to resolve differences for the betterment of the country.

While delivering his address as army chief on the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, he stated that Pakistan's armed forces have been involved in the country's political affairs in various situations in the past 70 years.

"This was unconstitutional. Hence, as an institution, the Army decided last year in February that it will stay out of political affairs. We remain steadfast on this objective.

Stakeholders should sit together and resolve their differences for the betterment of Pakistan: COAS Gen Bajwa

“If a conspiracy is hatched, the armed forces will not stay quiet. People who are trying to incite hatred of army among the public will be unsuccessful in their objective.”

The COAS underlined that Pakistan was hit with an economic crisis and no single political party could resolve it.

Political stability is vital for the future of the country, he said.

"Stakeholders should sit together and resolve their differences for the betterment of Pakistan."

He regretted that army was being targeted in a "fake campaign".

“Criticism is your right but the choice of words is incorrect. A false narrative was spread and now, a U-turn has been made.

"I have been observing for the past many years that India commits the worst human rights violations in the world but the public rarely criticises the armed forces.

"In Pakistan, however, Pakistan’s military is busy serving the public and still bears criticism."

Gen Bajwa also stated that Pakistan’s armed forces played a major role in Reko Diq and Karkey lawsuits, flood rescue activities, Covid relief operations and bringing cheap gas from Qatar.

The COAS is set to retire on November 29 and a summary has been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif containing names of his possible successors.

His remarks came during an address at a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's Defence Day, originally held on September 6 every year. However, it was postponed due to the devastating floods that left millions homeless and thousands of people dead.

