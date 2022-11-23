President Alvi approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KPK governor

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

In a tweet on Wednesday, the President’s Office said that Alvi accorded the approval based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

Ali served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015 and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as acting governor of KPK following the resignation of the party’s Shah Farman in April. The development came after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence resolution.

Farman, the 32nd Governor of KPK in office since September 2018, had said he would resign once Shehbaz Sharif became the country’s prime minister.

“Being a governor, I will not be able to extend the required protocol to Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister,” Farman had said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman resigns