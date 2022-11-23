AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Credit Suisse expects pre-tax loss of 1.5bn euros

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2022 01:50pm
ZURICH: Credit Suisse – which has launched a radical overhaul – said Wednesday it expected a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs (1.5 billion euros, $1.6 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank announced that measures unveiled last month aimed at turning around the beleaguered lender would impact its results.

The loss “will depend on a number of factors including the Investment Bank’s performance for the remainder of the quarter, the continued exit of non-core positions, any goodwill impairments, and the outcome of certain other actions, including potential real-estate sales,” the bank said in a statement.

Credit Suisse’s Swiss investment bank to be spared in overhaul

Credit Suisse launched its new strategy following huge third-quarter losses to try to repair the damage following a series of scandals.

Measures include revamping its investment banking unit, slashing 9,000 jobs and a capital injection from the Saudi National Bank.

Shares in the Swiss bank fell by more than four percent on the SMI stock exchange shortly after opening.

