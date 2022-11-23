AGL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.2%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TPL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.38%)
UNITY 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
WAVES 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,324 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,220 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,850 Decreased By -78.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,783 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee slips as Asian FX muted, yuan hit by China COVID woes

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 11:36am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday, tracking mixed Asian cues and a weaker Chinese yuan, with traders expecting a narrow trading range ahead of the release of minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting.

The rupee was at 81.79 per dollar by 0451 GMT, compared to its previous close of 81.6650.

The rupee will likely trade around 81.80 due to dollar demand, said a private bank trader, but saw a less likelihood of a slide towards 82. The strategy is to buy on dips at USD/INR and sell around the current level remains, they added.

Bankers and brokers told Reuters that state-run banks were offering dollars at around 81.80-81.90 over the last two sessions, possibly on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, which has narrowed the trading range for the currency.

Despite a softer dollar, Asian currencies struggled to gain, with the yuan dropping 0.4%.

Indian rupee edges up

China’s major cities Shanghai and Beijing ramped up mobility restrictions due to a surge in COVID cases, throwing further doubt on when the world’s second-largest economy will reopen completely.

However, Asian equities were broadly higher, with Indian stocks up 0.3%, following a jump in their US counterparts overnight.

The dollar index steadied at 107.1 after sliding earlier as investors awaited the release of the minutes of the Fed’s November policy meeting later in the day for some insight into how officials view economic conditions.

Since last week, several Fed members have kept up their hawkish tone and signalled that rates would continue to rise and may stay higher for longer.

Markets are currently pricing in an over 75% probability of a 50 basis point hike next month.

A drop in US yields ahead of the data release also weighed on the greenback, with the benchmark 10-year yield around 3.75%, down 6 bps this week so far.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee slips as Asian FX muted, yuan hit by China COVID woes

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Oil prices edge higher as large US crude stock drop outweighs China demand worries

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Read more stories