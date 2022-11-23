AGL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
AVN 79.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
GGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
PRL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
UNITY 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 12.2 (0.28%)
BR30 16,265 Increased By 38.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 42,988 Increased By 59.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 42.1 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guptill released by New Zealand to explore overseas T20 options WELLINGTON: Veteran batsman Martin Guptill on Wednesday became the third experienced player to be released fr

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2022 10:10am
Follow us

WELLINGTON: Veteran batsman Martin Guptill on Wednesday became the third experienced player to be released from his New Zealand contract so he can explore opportunities to play in T20 leagues around the world.

Guptill joins bowler Trent Boult, 33, and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, 36, who both also recently asked to have their New Zealand Cricket contracts cancelled.

Boult has been signed by the Melbourne Stars and De Grandhomme has joined the Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League which begins next month.

Like Boult and De Grandhomme, Guptill, 36, will still be available to play for New Zealand if selected but said he was now free to “explore other opportunities”.

“Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the Black Caps for their support,” he added.

“I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options.”

Guptill has played international cricket since 2009 and scored more than 2,500 Test runs.

But the power hitter was at his best in the white ball game.

He has made more than 7,000 runs in 198 one-day internationals with a best of 237 not out, the second highest individual score in history.

In Twenty20 internationals he has smacked 3,531 runs in 122 matches, with a best of 105.

Guptill was part of the Black Caps T20 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals in Australia earlier this month but did not play, with 23-year-old Finn Allen preferred at the top of the order.

Guptill was then dropped for the current Twenty20 and ODI home series against India.

“Players such as Martin, Trent and Colin, with long and successful international track records, inevitably end up with alternative options,” said New Zealand Cricket’s chief executive David White.

Cricket New Zealand T20I Martin Guptill

Comments

1000 characters

Guptill released by New Zealand to explore overseas T20 options WELLINGTON: Veteran batsman Martin Guptill on Wednesday became the third experienced player to be released fr

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Read more stories