'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

A reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in an 'asset beyond means' case was sent back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by an Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday, reported Aaj News.

The court had reserved its verdict a day earlier on Monday. Justice Muhammad Bashir stated that in line with amendments in the NAB law, the court cannot acquit Dar.

“NAB court does not have the right to acquit anyone,” he said. In an earlier hearing, Dar had requested acquittal in the case.

In 2017, Dar was declared a fugitive after he left the country.

Last week, an Accountability Court granted a permanent exemption to Dar from appearing in hearings of the case and sought arguments over his acquittal plea.

While hearing the case, Bashir approved Dar’s application seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance before the court.

Through his counsel, Dar filed three applications before the court including seeking a permanent exemption from appearance before the court, acquittal in the case, and to cancel the order to confiscate his assets.

The court, after granting permanent exemption to Dar, sought arguments from NAB and the defense counsel over his acquittal application and plea seeking the cancellation of confiscation of his assets.

A reference against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case. The court on December 11, 2017, declared Dar the main accused as a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings.

The other co-accused of the case include former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed and Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi - two directors of Dar’s companies.